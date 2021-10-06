Police: Man critical after being shot 6 times in Brewerytown
PHILADELPHIA - A man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in the Brewerytown section of the city.
The incident happened at approximately 1:16 a.m. on the 1700 block of North 28th Street.
Police say the 30-year-old man suffered six gunshot wounds throughout his body including once in the right torso, twice in the right shoulder, once in the left abdomen, and twice in the left thigh.
He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
A scene was held but no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.
