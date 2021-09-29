Woman killed, 2 others injured in Strawberry Mansion shooting

A woman has died after police say she and two others were shot in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. in the area of 33rd and Diamond Street.

Officers responded to the scene and found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 24-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital by responding officers after she was shot multiple times. She succumbed to her injuries a short time later.

A second woman, 26, was hospitalized and listed in critical condition after she was shot in the lower back and arm.

The third victim, a 32-year-old woman, was taken to Temple University Hospital where she was also listed in critical condition with gunshot wounds to her lower body.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley reports as many as 34 shots were fired during the incident. Police say the shots were fired at a larger group of women who were riding in three different vehicles after leaving a bar roughly 10 blocks from the scene of the shooting.

Police tell FOX 29 they believe the victims may have been followed by the gunmen from the bar.

