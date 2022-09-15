Woman robbed near Philadelphia Police headquarters; police ask for help identifying suspect

article

Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who reportedly robbed a woman in Center City.

Officials say the incident took place early September 14, just after 5:30 in the morning, on the 1400 block of Callowhill Street, in front of the Philadelphia Police headquarters.

A 25-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk when a man ran up behind her and grabbed her purse. She then fell to the ground.

MORE HEADLINES:

At this point, authorities say, the man dragged the woman along the sidewalk, into the street, until he was able to wrestle the purse away from her. He took off and was last seen south on 15th Street from Callowhill Street.

The man is described as about 6’0" with a thin build. He is balding. He was wearing a dark-hooded sweatshirt, with the Puma logo on the front, blue jogging pants with light stripes on the side, black sneakers and he was carrying a black Nike Air backpack.

Police urge anyone who sees the suspect to not approach him, but to dial 911 immediately.

Anyone with information in regard to the matter or about the suspect is urged to contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3047 or 3048.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.