Woman shot in auto body shop after fight broke out in North Philadelphia: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  August 27, 2024 11:29am EDT
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating after a shooting erupted inside an auto body shop in Hunting Park Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a dispute at Hollywood Collision Auto Body Shop on West Erie Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

They found a 39-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

She was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police say she was shot during the altercation, but have yet to say what caused the dispute.

No other injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made.