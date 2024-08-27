Expand / Collapse search

Body found in West Philadelphia home sparks suspicious death investigation

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  August 27, 2024 7:41am EDT
Suspicious death investigation in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after they say a suspicious death was discovered overnight in West Philadelphia.

A man's body was found in the bedroom of his home on the 5900 block of Callowhill Street shortly after midnight Tuesday.

Three shell casings were also found in the room, but a weapon was not recovered.

The man's identity and manner of date have yet to be released, along with any further details.

Philadelphia police's homicide unit is currently investigating.