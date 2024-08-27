Body found in West Philadelphia home sparks suspicious death investigation
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after they say a suspicious death was discovered overnight in West Philadelphia.
A man's body was found in the bedroom of his home on the 5900 block of Callowhill Street shortly after midnight Tuesday.
Three shell casings were also found in the room, but a weapon was not recovered.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Man charged for unprovoked attack on multiple people in Center City
- Man dead after double shooting in Logan: police
- 3 friends killed in crash honored at memorial in Vineland
The man's identity and manner of date have yet to be released, along with any further details.
Philadelphia police's homicide unit is currently investigating.