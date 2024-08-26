Woman hurt in shooting outside Wells Fargo bank in Rhawnhurst

article

Police are investigating after a daytime shooting erupted in the parking lot of a bank in Philadelphia's Rhawnhurst neighborhood.

Officers responded to Wells Fargo Bank on the 7300 block of Bustleton Avenue just before 9 a.m.

A 61-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound to the thigh.

She was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Several parking spots were taped off by police at the scene, one containing a folding chair.

It is still unclear what led to the shooting, and police say no arrests have been made at this time.