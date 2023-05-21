Woman shot multiple times in the back in Kensington, police say

article

A 28-year-old woman was critically injured after police she was struck several times during a shooting in Kensington Saturday night.

Shots were fired on the 700 block of E Thayer Street just before midnight.

Police say the woman was shot four times in the back, and transported to a local hospital by private vehicle. She is said to be in critical condition.

MORE HEADLINES:

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time, and no arrests have been made.