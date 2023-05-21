Teen suspect shot, 2 others sought after robbery sparks triple shooting in Olney: police

A triple shooting erupted overnight in Philadelphia's Olney section, and police say it all stemmed from a robbery that quickly turned violent.

Three people were found struck by gunfire on the 400 block of Fisher Avenue just before midnight Saturday.

One victim, a 39-year-old man was treated and released at the scene for a graze wound. A 49-year-old man was shot in the stomach and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

A 17-year-old, who police say is one of three suspects, was also found suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He is said to be in stable condition at a local hospital.

Police say a robbery was found to be the motive behind the triple shooting as they seek two other suspects.

No weapon has been recovered, and no arrests made, but police say charges are pending for the teen suspect.