Woman struck by tractor trailer, 2 other vehicles while crossing Morrisville-Trenton Route 1 bridge: police

An unidentified woman is dead after police say she was hit by three different vehicles on U.S. Route 1 Thursday morning.

Pennsylvania State Police said their troopers from Trevose Barracks responded to the US Route 1 northbound toll bridge in the Morrisville Borough of Bucks County for reports of a tractor trailer striking a pedestrian at around 6:15 a.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, they determined an unidentified person attempted to walk across the toll bridge in the center next to the concrete barriers on the northbound side.

They say a tractor and flatbed trailer was traveling northbound in the left lane before it struck the pedestrian, causing the victim to hit the concrete barrier.

The woman was then struck by two different vehicles.

SKY FOX captures crash on the U.S. Route 1 bridge in the Morrisville Borough of Bucks County.

The first was a white pickup truck and the second was a dark-colored SUV, according to police.

The tractor-trailer stopped on the New Jersey side at the Route 39 exit. However, the two other vehicles continued northbound without stopping and police believe they may not have been aware that they hit the woman.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are seeking to identify the pedestrian who they described as a Black female around 30–40 years old, approximately 5’5"- 5’8" with brown eyes, and black hair with some light brown highlights. They say she was wearing a multicolored wool winter cap, a black hooded sweatshirt on top of a blue jacket that featured an FDR Services Healthcare Laundry Specialist logo on it.

Anyone who may have witnessed this fatal crash or can help identify the victim and two vehicles that left the scene is urged to call PA State Troopers at Trevose Barracks at 215-942-3900.