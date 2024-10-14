2 suspects sought for triple stabbing in Center City

Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects after three people were stabbed over the weekend.

The triple stabbing happened on the 200 block of South 13th Street near Walnut Street around 10 p.m. Sunday.

Three men, ages 19, 25 and 26, were all treated for lacerations to their arms, hands and back.

Police believe an altercation at a block party may have led to the stabbings.

No arrests have been made as police canvas surveillance footage in the area.