Atlantic City woman who stopped to help disabled motorist struck and killed by oncoming car, police say

A woman who stopped to assist a motorist involved in a single-car crash was struck and killed by an oncoming driver Wednesday night near Atlantic City, according to police.

Patrol Officers responded to U.S. Route 30 in the eastbound lanes for reports of a motor vehicle crash at 9:48 p.m. Investigators say a Jeep driven by a 35-year-old woman from Atlantic City struck the center median and became disabled in the left lane.

According to police, several motorists stopped to help pull the distressed woman from the vehicle, including 57-year-old Teresa Callaway.

Police say a Toyota Camry driven by a 19-year-old woman approached the crash and lost control of her vehicle, causing those who were assisting in the crash to run to safety. Callaway, however, was fatally struck by the Camry and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The Toyota then struck the Jeep, and she was pronounced deceased at the scene. The drivers of both vehicles were transported to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fatal crash caused both directions of U.S. Route 30 to close for approximately four hours.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Accident Investigations Section at 609-347-5744 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411).

