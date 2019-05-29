Woman's body found wrapped in plastic inside trash can in Frankford
article
NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after they say a woman's body was discovered wrapped in plastic inside a trash can in Frankford.
Officers responded to the 4600 block of Leiper Street around 6 a.m. Wednesday after an employee with the Republic Service Trash company found the viictim, who was wrapped in plastic and inside a plastic trash bag within the trash can.
No further details have been released at this time.
This is developing story. Check back for updates.