Women firefighters in Montgomery County highlighted for Women's History Month

The Brief Hundreds of firefighters tackled the massive fire at SPS Techonogies two weeks ago. FOX 29 is highlighting the many women firefighters who tackled the blaze and more while in the male-dominated fiels. Firefighters showed off their skills during a training session at the Montgomery County Fire Academy on Monday night.



Two weeks ago, an out-of-control fire was raging at a Montgomery County factory.

Hundreds of firefighters from 64 different companies battled the flames.

On Monday, the third night of Women's History Month, there is a new push to highlight the women firefighters among those heroes and to encourage more women to get involved.

What they're saying:

Kylee Hall, a 23-year-old volunteer with the Bryn Mawr Fire Company for the last two and a half years, lives in a fire company-owned house right down the road as part of a live-in program.

"We wake up in the middle of the night, leave our families, and we still have to go to work in the morning," Hall said.

She and several of her female peers showed off some of their skills at a training session at the Montgomery County Fire Academy on Monday night.

Many of these women helped battle the massive factory fire in Abington two weeks ago.

These women are committed to their volunteer work in a male-dominated field.

"I'm also a chemical engineer, so I'm very used to the male-dominated field," Hall said. "At the end of the day, when we're at a fire, when I have my helmet and my mask on, there's no difference. As long as you can do the job, you're equally respected."

According to the National Volunteer Fire Council, in Pennsylvania, the number of volunteers has shrunk from 300,000 in the 1970s to just 38,000 in 2018.

"We're recruiting men, women, high schoolers—anyone who wants to join our ranks. We welcome them with open arms," said George Wilmot, Flourtown Fire Chief and past president of the Montgomery County Fire Chiefs Association.

Wilmot says 90% of the county relies on volunteers. "What's happening now is we are calling more companies in for a single fire. You're getting 5-6-7 companies for a single fire, whereas before you'd get 2 or 3 because you'd have the sheer numbers needed," he explained.

Montgomery County has launched a multi-year recruitment campaign to address the critical shortage.

"You come in, we get you the gear and the training. Everything you need is basically free," Wilmot said.

In return, Hall says you gain valuable leadership and life skills, make great friends who are like family, and give back to the local community all at the same time. "The most thrilling part about it is being there for the community and being able to support people in a way that a lot of other people can't," Hall said.

For more information on the Montco recruitment effort, head to their website.