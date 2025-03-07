Women's History Month: Female-owned business empowers women to educate themselves on car care

The Brief Girls Auto Clinic Repair Center is a female-owned business empowering other women to educate themselves on car care and maintenance. The Founder and Owner, Patrice Banks, runs a monthly workshop where she teaches women the ins and outs of car care for free. Bank's Advice: Always bring your authentic self to your work and passions.



This Women’s History Month we’re spotlighting the founder of Girls Auto Clinic in Upper Darby.

Patrice Banks is pushing boundaries in the male-dominated auto industry by catering to female customers and training women in car care and maintenance.

Empowering women:

"Cars are for women. We should know about our cars. We shouldn’t have to ask our husbands or our dads to help us or feel taken advantage of," said Banks. "Women come here, not to just get their car serviced, but also to be empowered. They’re learning how to take care of their car and they’re getting their hands dirty."

The Girls Auto Clinic Repair Center, in Upper Darby with the signature red stiletto sign, opened eight years ago, but Banks has been educating women with free monthly workshops since 2013.

The workshops have become so popular they reach full capacity each time and women have traveled for the free lesson from all over the country, even from as far away as Texas.

Big picture view:

"They’re no longer auto airheads. I call them "sheCANics". They’re car savvy ladies. They’re learning about their cars, they’re not feeling intimidated or taken advantage of, they don’t think they need a guy and they’re inspiring other women to do the same," said Banks.

With every car repair service, customers also get a free manicure in the Clutch Beauty Bar that’s connected to the repair center. You can even get other beauty services like a blowout.

"They do free manicures, please come and get your free manicures please," said customer Jazmyn Thompson. "This is a great place to get your car fixed. They break everything down, they explain to you, they do finance. I love that."

Banks also wrote a book titled "Girls Auto Clinic Glovebox Guide" in hopes of making all of this car knowledge accessible to women everywhere.

What you can do:

Her advice to others during the month of March celebrating women is to stand out by being your authentic self.

"We’re very strong in our feminine energy and power and that should be recognized and celebrated no matter what field you’re in," said Banks.