World War II vet celebrates 100th birthday with family through nursing home window

There really isn't much that Philadelphia native Jim Frick hasn't seen in his 100 years on earth.

A World War II veteran, Frick served heroically with the Navy and was honorably discharged after the allied forces claimed victory.

Following the war, Frick graduated from Penn Law and worked on the Reading Railroad for most of his career.

He married his wife Martha in 1959 and the couple began a family that has since grown to include grandchildren.

The road to 100 has been full of memorable moments for Frick, but on Sunday he celebrated a birthday unlike any during his century on earth.

Frick currently resides at Artman Assisted Living Community in Ambler, Pa. Due to the coronavirus, visitors have been banned from entering the facility.

Frick's family, worried that the restrictions would prevent them from celebrating Jim's birthday milestone, decided to hold a party right outside Jim's window.

"He’s the most positive person alive, he’s amazing his attitude is just incredible, we just love him and we’re just so happy to do this for him," Chris Frick said.

Family members flocked to Ambler from New York and North Jersey, bringing with them horns, streamers, signs and customized pins.

"I just have a wonderful family and I’m so proud of them and delighted with them and I couldn’t be happier," Jim said.

Their visit ended with an air hug and waves, and plans to continue the celebration over the phone. The family will also hold a video chat with relatives who could not be there.

"We will find a way when the time is right to celebrate all together for real and physically and he’s so well were sure that we’re going to be able to do that," Terri Gerosa said

Whenever the "all clear" is given, you can bet Jim and his family will toast an Old Fashioned and reminisce about the past while looking forward to the future.

"I never expected to see 100 but now I’ll go for 200," Jim said.

