YMCA event gives Philadelphia youth an outlet for expressing grief, fears caused by gun violence

Published 
Updated 10:56PM
Save Our Streets
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Various YMCAs in Philadelphia are offering the city's youth a chance to use their voice to express the feelings they have about gun violence. 

PHILADELPHIA - With all the violence happening in the City of Philadelphia, many children and teens are looking for an outlet. 

Living in a city plagued by gun violence means carrying around the weight of grief associated with it, but community groups have pledged to help them every step of the way. 

One local 10-year-old said her father taught her what to do when she hears gunshots. "When I hear that pop pop pop he said don't look around. Don't even run. He said just drop," she said. 

At her young age, she has questions about the violence in the city and so do many others.

"How does a 13-year-old have such easy access to a gun and how is it so easy to bring these same guns into our communities when we're fighting hard for books and school supplies?" she said. 

Vanessa Young and Teisha Brown, with the nonprofit Pop Art Academy, led activities in the "Exercise Your Voice" event at the YMCA on Christian Street in South Philadelphia. The Y partnered with community groups to try to get in touch with children impacted by gun violence. 

Brandon Rice, 13, said things have been hard since his brother Rasheed Edgefield was murdered in South Philadelphia two years ago. 

"I just stay in the house, play my game, go to school and come back," he said. 

On Friday night, others like Rice had a chance to express their grief and concerns through powerful conversations. 

Tayquan Thorpe, 20, a member of the Traffic Demons bike club, came out hoping to offer the youth some guidance and opportunities. 

"We can show them how to make bikes, fix their own bikes so they can ride around," he said. "They won't be on the streets doing what they're not supposed to do." 

The night also included music, basketball and dinner. 

Save Our Streets: Solutions and Support

Finding answers to Philly's gun violence crisis requires input from many voices. In this edition of Save Our Streets, we talked to government and community leaders, and those with grassroots campaigns to help stamp out the ongoing gun violence crisis.

Organizers hope the event will better equip the young people to deal with the violence they see and hear about daily. 

___

