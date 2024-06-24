Young child struck during daytime shooting in Northeast Philadelphia: police

An 8-year-old was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after a shooting erupted in broad daylight in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood.

Officers arrived to find the child on the 1800 block of Gillingham Street just before 1 p.m.

He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, and transported to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.

Police say the child is currently in stable condition.

A weapon has been recovered, but no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.