Young child struck during daytime shooting in Northeast Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - An 8-year-old was rushed to the hospital Wednesday after a shooting erupted in broad daylight in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood.
Officers arrived to find the child on the 1800 block of Gillingham Street just before 1 p.m.
He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg, and transported to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children.
Police say the child is currently in stable condition.
A weapon has been recovered, but no arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.