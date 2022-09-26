Young man shot over 20 times in deadly North Philadelphia shooting, police say

article

Authorities say a young man died after he was hit with a barrage of gunfire Monday afternoon in North Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 600 block of North 13th Street around 2 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Police say a 19-year-old man was found suffering from 21 gunshot wounds.

Officers rushed the unnamed victim to Jefferson Hospital where police say he died.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.