Young woman assaulted by group during Philadelphia house party on Halloween weekend: police
article
PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help to identify of one of several suspects accused in the beating of a 21-year-old woman last month.
The brutal attack occurred during a party at a house on the 1500 block of Ingersoll Street around 12:30 a.m. October 28.
The 21-year-old victim suffered a broke nose and wrist, concussion and other bodily injuries.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Police-involved shooting leaves man dead, officer injured in Bucks County: DA
- Montgomery County police investigate vandalism at Phoenixville mosque
- 2 armed robbers force their way into Tacony McDonald's, steal cash from store safe: officials
Police have pictured one suspect, but say several others were involved in the assault. Further details have not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.