Young woman assaulted by group during Philadelphia house party on Halloween weekend: police

Police are asking for the public's help to identify of one of several suspects accused in the beating of a 21-year-old woman last month.

The brutal attack occurred during a party at a house on the 1500 block of Ingersoll Street around 12:30 a.m. October 28.

The 21-year-old victim suffered a broke nose and wrist, concussion and other bodily injuries.

Police have pictured one suspect, but say several others were involved in the assault. Further details have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.