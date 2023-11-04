Montgomery County police investigate vandalism at Phoenixville mosque

The Philadelphia chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations condemned the vandalism of a Phoenixville mosque after "terrorist" was scribbled on the door to the Khair Community Center.

"Regrettably this incident against our community has upset our sense of goodness and peace has been temporarily disrupted. But, we urge community to stand strong and be resilient," Ahmed Bakran, with the center, explained.

It was time to talk about solidarity and peace, rather than finger point, as members of Montgomery County’s Muslim community gathered outside of their mosque.

The gathering was a response to an act of vandalism at the center near Phoenixville. Surveillance video captured the suspect scrawling what police believe was the word "terrorist" on the doors of the mosque late Thursday night. They believe it was a reactionary hate crime in light of the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

"We wholeheartedly condemn this act of hate and all acts of Islamophobia in our communities and across our state," said Matthew Arlyck, with Power Interfaith.

After prayers inside the community center, many Muslims decried the acts of hate against them and interfaith leaders called for peace here and for a cease fire in the Israel Hamas war.

"I know when violence is done to anyone of us, we all feel unsafe. When our houses of worship are desecrated, this is a desecration of the divine in the world," Miriam Kreimer, with Jewish Voice for Peace said.

Organizers say there have been a number of acts of violence against mosques and they encourage everyone to be vigilant about their safety.

Police are investigating the vandalism at the mosque.