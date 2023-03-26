Young woman found shot dead inside West Philadelphia home: police
PHILADELPHIA - A homicide investigation is underway after police say a woman became the victim of a deadly shooting Saturday night.
The 22-year-old woman was found unresponsive in the living room of an apartment in West Philadelphia around 10 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say there was no sign of trauma or blood, but a single shell casing was found in the hallway.
No arrests made as police investigate.