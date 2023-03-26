Police: Speeding teen crashes into van, killing man on Cobbs Creek Parkway
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead, and a teen is in critical condition, after a two-car crash in Southwest Philadelphia early Sunday morning.
Police say a teenage driver was speeding when he lost control, swerved into oncoming traffic and slammed into a van on Cobbs Creek Parkway around 1 a.m.
The driver of the van, a 41-year-old man, was pronounced dead on the scene.
The teenage driver and a teenage passenger were transported to a local hospital, where one is critical and the other stable.
No charges have been announced as the deadly crash is under investigation.