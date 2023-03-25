Armed woman disrupts neighborhood in Oxford Circle barricade, police say

article

Armed with a gun, officials say a woman kept police at bay during a barricade situation in Oxford Circle.

According to authorities, police were called to the 6000 block of Alma Street, in Philadelphia’s Oxford Circle neighborhood, Saturday afternoon, around 3:30 p.m., on the report of a woman with a gun inside a home.

When police arrived on scene, they saw a woman with a gun in a second floor bedroom window. A barricade situation was declared shortly after.

Police worked with people who live in the area, keeping them out of harm's way and pushing traffic back to Comly Street and Loretto Avenue as they worked to resolve the situation. Philadelphia SWAT was also on the location.

By 5:30, officials said the woman was in custody and a weapon had been recovered. They reported no injuries because of the ordeal. No further details were released.

