Your odds of winning the Mega Millions lottery are about to improve

The Brief Mega Millions is changing up their prizes with more chances to win. They are also upping their ticket prices by $3. The overhaul will start next month.



"Mega" changes are coming to a very popular lottery game that could make it even easier for players to win big!

What we know:

Mega Millions recently announced a new prize structure for their games, along with a ticket price increase. Here's everything you need to know:

When will the games change?

Mega Million will debut the new enhancement at 11 p.m. April 8. The final drawing of the current game will take place on April 4.

How much are tickets?

A Mega Millions ticket will soon cost $5 per play, which is up from the previous $2 ticket.

Built-in Multiplier

A 2X, 3X, 4X, 5X, or 10X Multiplier will be randomly assigned and included in each $5 ticket.

Every winning ticket will pay out at least twice the price with a minimum of $10-$10 million on non-jackpot prices, which is up from the current $2-$1 million prizes.

Jackpot increase

Mega Millions jackpots will start at $50 million, instead of $20 million.

"Jackpots are expected to grow faster and get to higher dollar amounts more frequently in the new game," Mega Million officials say.

Prizes for Match 5 will range from $2-10 million, while the prize for matching the Mega Ball alone will be between $10-50.

Improved odds

The new Mega Millions game will feature 24 Mega Balls instead of 25, meaning your jackpot odds will increase from 1 in 302,575,350 to 1 in 290,472,336.

"Overall odds of winning any prize are improved to 1 in 23 from 1 in 24."