Youth march to end gun violence gathers at site of South Street shooting

Young Philadelphians frustrated by the relentless gun violence plaguing the city gathered Monday near the site of the South Street mass shooting to call for peace.

‘Stay Hungry, Stay Humble’ organized its first Philadelphia Youth March Monday afternoon to promote unity and solutions to curb gun violence. The march began at the intersection of South and 3rd streets, an intersection that recently saw the worst of Philadelphia's gun violence problem.

Earlier this month, police say three people were killed and nearly a dozen others were injured when a fight escalated to gunfire. Two innocent bystanders caught in the gunfire, 22-year-old Kristopher Minners and 24-year-old Alexis Quinn, were killed in the shooting.

Four people were eventually brought into custody and charged in connection with the shooting, including two 18-year-olds who authorities tracked down at a Virginia apartment building days after the deadly mass shooting.

"All the gun violence that's going on, we're basically bringing all the kids together, all our youth, with our impact.," Isaiah Thomas told FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson during Monday's march.

Thomas says his ‘Stay Hungry, Stay Humble’ brand has a big presence on social media as part of its relationship with the Philadelphia School District. They also recently opened a store in Philadelphia's Fashion District to sell merchandise to help reach and even employ kids.

Participants in Monday's march punctuated their message outside Philadelphia's City Hall, where kids shared how gun violence has impacted their young lives.

"The gun violence in the city, it's too much going on," Samir Jones said. "That's why we are doing what we got to do to keep the kids productive and active."