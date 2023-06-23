'Zero tolerance stance': Bensalem Township cracking down on illegaluse of dirt bikes, ATVs

Officials in Bensalem Township say they have adopted a "zero tolerance stance" as they crack down on illegal riding of dirt bikesand ATVs in the town.

According to authorities, the Bensalem Township Police Motor Patrol Unit is conducting patrols for the illegal use of the two on private property and roadways in Bensalem.

"We have taken a zero tolerance stance on this type of activity," police say.

Those found to be in violation will have their dirt bike, or ATV seized and be cited for a violation regardless of age, according to Bensalem Police officials.

Law enforcement says the areas of Bristol Road and Grove Avenue have been significantly impacted by riders on dirt bikes and ATVs who disregard traffic and trespass on private property.

Authorities also say parents will be held responsible for the actions of their children, including the payment of all fines.

"It would benefit you to have a talk with your kids and let them know that riding on roadways and private property is against the law and you should discourage this type of activity," police say.