Hurricane Milton: Nearly 100 dogs, cats arrive from storm-ravaged Florida seeking forever homes

As hurricane relief efforts continue, a very special flight arrived in Chester County carrying nearly 100 animals escaping the disaster zone.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA is hoping the community will open their homes to these furry friends. The Wings of Rescue flight landed at Chester County Airport Saturday afternoon.

Volunteers carefully unloaded the precious cargo from hurricane-ravaged Florida. Sara Smith, with the Brandywine Valley SPCA, explained, "I think that all of our hearts are broken for what’s been happening in the south – two punch for that area – and you know these animals already were in shelters so now they’re survivors of these disasters."

The emergency airlift was made possible by Petco Love to clear the shelters in the disaster zone from the Hillsborough Pet Resource Center and Friends of Strays in West Palm Beach.

Smith continued, "Now that they have this space, they’re going to go out with the sheriff’s department in boats and help animals that have been displaced or in a flooded apartment complex. You know, now they have the room to be able to do that."

Related article

The animals have found safe haven at the various Brandywine Valley SPCA locations, including West Chester.

Abigail Murray said, "I’m really excited, because I love cats!" She and her family are happy to do their part, adopting two cats into their family.

MORE RELATED COVERAGE:

Kane Murray said, "It’s very important to kind of step up and take in an animal. There’s lots of animals in here looking for a home and we’re happy to be one of them."

The animals still need medical evaluations, but many of them may be ready as soon as Sunday.

"We’re just hoping that folks will come and adopt and welcome a new furry friend into their home, so we can continue to answer this call," Smith added.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA is waiving adoption fees for large adult dogs and adult cats until Wednesday. Find more information at their website, here.