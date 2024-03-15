Best Online Casino Bonuses 2024 | Up to $6,000+ in Welcome Promo Codes

This content was provided by our sponsor, General Fanager. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

There’s only one thing better than playing casino games — and that’s doing so on someone else’s dime.

When you cash in on the best online casino bonuses, you can do just that.

These bonuses take many forms – welcome bonuses, free spins, reload bonuses, seasonal promotions, and more. Regardless of which type of bonus you’re chasing, the best place to do it is Ignition – a renowned online casino with $3,000 for new users.

There are plenty of other fantastic offers out there, though, and we’ll reveal some of the best casino promotions we’ve found below.

Best Online Casino Bonuses

Ignition : 300% match up to $3,000 300% match up to $3,000

Slots.lv : $3,000 + 30 free spins $3,000 + 30 free spins

Super Slots : $6,000 + 100 free spins $6,000 + 100 free spins

Avantgarde : 400% matched bonus or 100% cashback 400% matched bonus or 100% cashback

Wild Casino : $9,000 crypto casino bonus $9,000 crypto casino bonus

Slots of Vegas : 250% up to $3,500 250% up to $3,500

Cafe Casino : 350% up to $2,500 350% up to $2,500

Bitstarz : 125% up to 1 BTC + 180 free spins 125% up to 1 BTC + 180 free spins

Bovada : Up to $3,750 in crypto bonuses Up to $3,750 in crypto bonuses

Lucky Red: 400% match up to $4,000 + $75 casino chip 400% match up to $4,000 + $75 casino chip

If you want to find out more about some of the best online casino bonuses around, read on and pick your favorite!

1. Ignition – Best Online Casino Bonus Overall ($3,000)

Bonus Description:

Up to $3000 welcome offer

Combined poker and casino bonus

Minimum deposit is $20

Brand-new players at Ignition are in luck! With its generous welcome offers and fair bonus terms, Ignition is a true crowd-pleaser.

With just a $20 deposit in the cryptocurrency of your choice, you will automatically become eligible for a welcome bonus of up to $3,000.

If you don’t use cryptocurrencies for your deposits, Ignition is also offering up to a $2,000 welcome bonus for anyone who makes their first deposit in any other banking method available.

It should also be noted that the bonus is split between the casino and the site’s world-class poker room.

The generous welcome bonus is not Ignition’s only standout feature. The site offers over 350 casino games, primarily real money slots, and frequently adds new titles to its game library to keep players up to date.

Also, here you can also discover a fine selection of table games, live dealer games, video poker, and much more. As mentioned above, Ignition hosts one of the best poker rooms on the internet, so if you want to test your skills against other players, this is the place to do it.

As for bonuses and promotions, Ignition spoils its dedicated players by providing them with thrilling seasonal promotions, crypto-exclusive bonuses, and much more! You can even refer a friend to the online casino, and both of you will be rewarded for choosing Ignition.

It provides convenient banking options, accepting bank transfers, Mastercard, Visa, and Matchpay for deposits and withdrawals.

Ignition also supports cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether.

>> Claim your $3000 welcome bonus [Ignition]

2. Slots.lv – Best Online Casino Cash Bonus and Free Spins Offer

Bonus Description:

Up to $3000 welcome bonus

Up to 30 free spins on selected slots

$20 minimum deposit

When players deposit using cryptocurrency, Slots.lv offers a substantial welcome bonus worth up to $3,000, along with 30 free spins on the renowned Golden Buffalo slot machine. Deposits are matched at a 200% clip for this offer.

Deposits made using a credit card or similar fiat currency are eligible for a 100% match up to $2,000 and 20 free spins.

In addition to the initial benefits, players may take advantage of the MySlots rewards program, which provides loyal players with cash bonuses and other gifts for playing at the site.

Slots.lv is well-known for its wide range of slot games, and the casino's intuitive layout makes it simple to discover and maneuver through its vast game selection, supported by reputable game suppliers like Rival Gaming and RealTime Gaming.

With its emphasis on cryptocurrencies and bonuses for cryptocurrency deposits, Slots.lv stands out for quick and simple transactions.

Among the payment options accepted at Slots.lv are Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. Because cryptocurrencies are fast, secure, and simple to use, they give you a convenient way to deposit and withdraw funds at online casinos promptly.

However, there aren't many e-wallet choices, and certain withdrawal methods — aside from cryptocurrencies — have fees and take longer to process.

>> Get your $3000 bonus + 30 free spins [Slots.lv]

3. Super Slots – Biggest Online Casino Welcome Offer ($6,000 + 100 Spins)

Bonus Description:

Up to $6000 welcome bonus

100 free spins on Rise of Triton slot

Minimum deposit of $20

Super Slots is offering all new players a bonus that caps out at $6,000 over your first six deposits. Here’s how it breaks down:

250% match up to $1,000 on the first deposit (use code SS250)

100% bonus up to $1,000 on the next five deposits (use code SS100)

The welcome bonus calls for a $20 minimum deposit.

Spend more than a second on the Super Slots website and discover that it is filled with popular and unique slot games. You can also find your favorite table games, video poker, and live dealer games here. With over 700 games in all, there’s truly something for everyone.

Super Slots accepts Visa, Mastercard, Discover, American Express, and bank wires. If you want to play crypto casino games, you have over a dozen digital coins to choose from.

However, you can enjoy instant withdrawals in cryptocurrencies only. Please note that withdrawals in bank checks and wire transfers may take a few business days and come with processing fees.

>> Claim your $6,000 welcome bonus [Super Slots]

4. Avantgarde – Best Deposit Online Casino Bonuses ($2,000)

Bonus Description:

400% match rate

Welcome bonus up to $2,000

Applies to popular slots

At Avantgarde, you can receive a 400% bonus up to $2,000 on your initial deposit. The offer comes with a fair bonus terms.

Additionally, you can take advantage of several promotions, seasonal rewards, free casino chips, and more.

Launched in 2021, Avantgarde is a popular online casino known for its welcome bonus and smartphone compatibility. Despite having a limited number of game providers, the casino offers high-quality slot games.

In addition to that, you can also enjoy live casino games, table games, and more. All games have excellent mobile compatibility, making them a blast to play on the go.

This Bitcoin-friendly casino accepts deposits and withdrawals without additional fees and processing times as short as one day.

The casino also accepts Visa and Mastercard, but you can only withdraw using Bitcoin or wire transfer.

>> Score your $2,000 welcome bonus [Avantgarde]

5. Wild Casino – Best Crypto Casino Bonus (Up to $9,000)

Bonus Description:

$9,000 welcome bonus

300% up to $3,000 on the first deposit

$20 minimum deposit

Max cashout is 5x the bonus amount

Like Super Slots, Wild divvies up its $9,000 welcome bonus over multiple deposits — five, in this case. Here’s how it looks:

300% up to $3,000 on your first deposit with code CRYPTO300

150% up to $1,500 on your next four deposits with code CRYPTO150

Wild Casino houses over 800 casino games, most being online slots. However, you may also discover your new favorite table games, blackjack, video poker, live casino games, and more here.

This casino is a popular choice among those using cryptocurrencies, as you can use Bitcoin, Tether, Solana, Stellar, and DogeCoin here. While the site accepts Visa and Mastercard as deposit options, you cannot withdraw your winnings using these methods.

>>Snag up to $9,000 crypto bonus [Wild Casino]

6. Slots of Vegas – Best Slot Bonuses of all Online Casinos ($3,500 + 50 Spins)

Bonus Description:

250% Sign-up bonus of up to $3,500

5x wagering requirement

$30 minimum deposit

TREASURE250 promo code

New players who enter code TREASURE250 will be eligible for a 250% match up to $3,500 and 50 free spins. The offer has a $30 deposit minimum.

The best thing about this offer is that the wagering requirement is a mere 10x, which you rarely see nowadays.

Here you can enjoy some of the most popular casino games from some renowned game developers, including hundreds of slots, blackjack, baccarat, online roulette, video poker, and much more.

The casino accepts several payment options, including credit/debit cards, bank transfers, and e-wallets, for both deposits and withdrawals. Withdrawal time may vary depending on the chosen method, and there can be additional fees.

You can also use Bitcoin, Mastercard, and Visa to deposit at Slots of Vegas.

Withdrawals made using bank wire transfers and checks can take three to eight days, whereas withdrawals made using Bitcoin are much quicker.

>> Claim up to $3,500 bonus [Slots of Vegas]

7. Cafe Casino – 350% Match Up to $2,500 Online Casino Bonus

Bonus Description:

350% up to $2,500 crypto welcome bonus

250% up to $1,500 welcome bonus

Best used with online slots

If you make a deposit using any banking method other than crypto, you will be eligible for a 250% up to $1,500 welcome bonus. But, if you wish to deposit in crypto, you’ll get a hefty 350% up to $2,500 crypto welcome bonus.

Cafe Casino is overall a great place for both new and seasoned players. The online casino offers a beautiful selection of slots, table games, blackjack, specialty games, and more.

Among deposit methods, you will see Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash, as well as Visa, Mastercard, MatchPay, and Bank Wire.

As for the withdrawals, you can cash out your winnings using the same banking methods, excluding Visa and Mastercard.

>> Claim up to $2,500 welcome bonus [Cafe Casino]

8. Bitstarz – Up to 5 BTC + 180 Free Spins Welcome Offer

Bonus Description:

125% match up to 1 BTC welcome bonus

180 free spins included

5 BTC total bonus amount

Bitstarz's welcome bonus and various other promos are ideal for Bitcoin enthusiasts seeking to sign up for a new online casino.

You will receive 180 bonus spins in addition to a 125% bonus of up to 1 BTC on your first deposit if you choose to pay with Bitcoin. You’ll get 25 spins right away, and then you’ll have to log in daily for several days to get the rest.

The site is home to nearly 4,000 casino games, including online slot machines, table games, live casino games, exclusive titles, and more.

>> Get up to 5 BTC + 180 free spins [Bitstarz]

9. Bovada – 125% Match Up to $3,750 Crypto Casino Bonus

Bonus Description:

125% match up to $3,750 for crypto users

100% match up to $3,000 for fiat depositors

Spread over first three deposits

At Bovada, if you deposit using cryptocurrency, you will be eligible for a welcome bonus up to $3,750 over your first three payments. Here’s how it breaks down:

125% match up to $1,250 on all three deposits

Use code BTCCWB1250 on first deposit

Use code BTC2NDCWB on next two deposits

A 25x playthrough applies to the initial deposit, while there’s a higher playthrough on the last two

Alternatively, if you prefer to use traditional banking methods, this is how your bonus will look:

100% match up to $1,000 on first three deposits

Use code CAWELCOME100 on first deposit

Use code BV2NDCWB on next two deposits

A 25x playthrough applies to all three deposits

Bovada, while known as one of the best sports betting sites, it is also renowned for running a world-class casino. Here, you will discover some of the best table games, slots, hot drop jackpots, and more.

They offer seven different types of blackjack, and the live dealer casino has dozens more options to explore.

The banking options here include Visa, Mastercard, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and more.

>> Claim your $3750 welcome bonus [Bovada]

10. Lucky Red Casino – 400% Match Up to $4,000 + $75 Chip Package

Bonus Description:

400% match up to $4,000 for slot games

100% match up to $1,000 for other games

Additional $75 casino chip for crypto depositors

Lucky Red Casino offers a 400% welcome bonus of up to $4000, so, as a new player you’re in for a ride! In addition to the hefty promotion, you will be eligible to receive a $75 casino chip if you deposit with cryptocurrency.

Enter code LUCKYRED400 at signup to qualify. Also, it should be noted that the 400% offer is good only for slots — if you want to play other games, you’ll need to use code LUCKYRED100, and the offer will be a 100% match up to $1,000.

Lucky Red Casino offers a selection of carefully chosen classic casino games that will provide you with the best online gaming experience. Also, the site has mobile casino games that are perfect for playing on the go.

Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and even e-wallets like Skrill are among the frequently used payment methods accepted here.

In addition to Bitcoin, bank wire transfers, couriered cheques, and bank wire withdrawals are also available for cashouts.

>> Claim a $4000 bonus + $75 casino chip [Lucky Red]

How We Selected the Top Online Casino Bonuses

When choosing the top online casino bonuses out there, we considered several variables, including the quality and quantity of bonuses offered, the online casino's reputation, and much more. Here are the exact criteria we used to make our list:

Welcome Bonuses

The best bonuses offered by online casinos are those with respectable wagering requirements and a sizable bonus value. You should get plenty of bang for your buck without finding nasty surprises in the fine print.

Other Promotions

Online casinos provide a variety of extra incentives in addition to welcome bonuses to entice gamers to stay playing. These promos include free spins, cashback incentives, and reload bonuses.

Wagering Requirements

Wagering requirements are a crucial component to consider when assessing bonuses from online casinos. Simply put, the lower the wagering requirement, the sooner you can clear the entire bonus amount.

Why Does Ignition Have the Best Online Casino Bonus?

It's well known that Ignition provides the most excellent incentives for online casinos.

Ignition differs from other contenders for several reasons:

Low wagering requirements: Because Ignition boasts some of the lowest wagering requirements in the business, players may easily cash out their profits. One of the best examples is Because Ignition boasts some of the lowest wagering requirements in the business, players may easily cash out their profits. One of the best examples is the $3,000 welcome bonus Ignition offers to all new players who decide to make their first deposit in a cryptocurrency.

Availability of other promotions: To keep players engaged and rewarded, Ignition runs some extra promotions in addition to their substantial welcome bonus. Here, you can take advantage of weekly offers, seasonal bonuses, crypto-exclusive deals, and a refer-a-friend bonus!

Mobile compatibility of the online casino: You can take advantage of Ignition's most fantastic online casino bonuses while on the go because it is entirely built for mobile play. You don’t have to download any new apps to access your online casino account. Simply log into your Ignition account using your mobile browser.

What Types of Bonuses are Available at Online Casinos?

A variety of bonuses are available at online casinos to suit the needs of various player types. Among the most typical kinds of bonuses are:

Welcome bonuses

These are incentives given to new customers at casinos upon their registration and initial deposit, as long as they make a minimum qualifying deposit. A percentage match of the initial deposit is a common sort of welcome bonus, giving gamers more bonus money to play with and explore the online casino.

Daily and weekly bonuses

These bonuses are ongoing promotions that gamers can take advantage of every day or every week. On specific days of the week, casinos might offer special promotions or bonuses to keep players interested and give them even more reasons to visit often.

Free spins

Free spins let users spin the reels without having to spend any of their own money. They can be given as a stand-alone promotion to promote particular slot games or as a part of a welcome package.

Additionally, free spins are usually limited to selected online slots and do not cover the entire selection of slot games at an online casino.

Cashback bonuses

Cashback bonuses return a portion of the player's losses back into their account. With this kind of incentive, you have a safety net that lets them recover a portion of their losses over a certain amount of time. These bonuses aim to motivate gamers to stick with it even after they lose.

Every kind of bonus has special benefits of its own, and we recommend utilizing them all to stretch your gambling budget.

Curious about where to find the best bonuses in Canada? See our guide to the best Canadian casinos.

What are the Best Games to Play to Earn Online Casino Bonuses?

The best games to play to earn online casino bonuses are online slots. Slot machines are a great option to optimize online casino bonuses since they contribute a high percentage towards the wagering requirements (100% in most cases).

Slots are also often the subject of several free spin promotions, which increases their allure. The excitement is further increased by the possibility of large wins, particularly in progressive jackpot slots.

Additionally, slot tournaments are a feature of several casinos, including Ignition and Slots.lv, giving players an advantage and additional benefits.

To get the most out of your slot machine play, make sure you read the bonus terms for any requirements or restrictions unique to the game.

Why Should I Claim the Best Online Casino Bonuses and Promotions?

To maximize your winnings: Taking advantage of the best online casino bonuses increases the amount you have on hand by giving you more money to bet with. This prolongs your playtime and increases your chances of winning big prizes.

These bonuses, which might come in the form of match deposits, welcome bonuses, or free spins, help to maximize possible earnings and improve the overall enjoyment of your gaming experience.

To explore online casino genres: A wide variety of games and genres are available in online casinos, including slot machines, video poker, live casino, and even sports betting.

You can try out different games without having to risk your own money by taking advantage of the best casino bonuses.

Bonuses provide a risk-free way to try out different casino genres and discover your favorite ones, whether it's trying out new slots, table games, or live dealer games.

Guide To the Best Online Casino Bonuses – FAQ

Do any online casinos offer no deposit bonuses?

Yes, there are online casinos that offer no deposit bonuses.

The bonuses mentioned in this article, however, are real money bonuses and they require you to make your first deposit with your own money. We chose these because they tend to be a better deal for players in the long run than no deposit bonuses.

Do any online casinos offer Bitcoin deposit bonuses?

Yes, there are online casinos that offer Bitcoin casino bonuses. They’re becoming standard for most online casinos, in fact.

For example, Ignition offers a welcome bonus of $3,000 for those who make their first deposit using a cryptocurrency of their choice, including Bitcoin.

Can you actually get real money from casino bonuses?

Yes, you can actually get real money from casino bonuses. But it's crucial to keep in mind that bonuses from online casinos have wagering requirements and other prerequisites that you should definitely be aware of.

What are ragering requirements?

Online casinos establish wagering requirements, which specify how many times you have to play through bonus funds before you can take any profits out.

For instance, in order to cash out any winnings, you must bet a total of $2,000 to earn a $100 bonus with a 20x wagering requirement.

Are casino bonuses worth it?

Yes, casino bonuses are absolutely worth it. For players looking for more winnings, safe ways to explore casino games, and an opportunity to win without losing all of their investments, casino bonuses are definitely worthwhile.

How do I claim a deposit bonus?

The process for claiming a deposit bonus will vary from site to site. Some have casino bonus codes you must enter when making your first deposit, while others automatically enroll players who meet certain requirements.

Since you can only get an online casino signup bonus on your first deposit, we recommend reading each site’s terms and conditions to understand their unique requirements before you get started.

Which site has the best deposit bonus?

Ignition currently has the best deposit bonus, which is a 300% match up to $3,000 for crypto users. Non-Bitcoin enthusiasts can get a 200% match up to $2,000 instead.

Comparing the Top 5 Best Online Casino Bonuses

Ignition: With over 350 casino games, quality game providers, and convenient banking methods, Ignition is a crowd-pleaser. Here you can get a 300% match up to $3,000.

Slots.lv: With an intuitive layout, emphasizing cryptocurrencies, Slots.lv offers new players who make their first deposit in crypto up to a $3,000 welcome bonus with 30 free spins.

Super Slots: Housing over 700 casino games, you will certainly never get tired of discovering new titles here. You can get up to a $6,000 bonus upon signing up.

Avantgarde: Avantgarde provides high-quality slot games, live casino, table games, and mobile casino games. The site offers a 400% bonus up to $2,000 on your first deposit.

Wild Casino: Discover 800 casino games, including slots, table games, blackjack, video poker, and live casino games at Wild Casino and get up to $9,000 crypto bonus while you’re at it.

How to Sign Up and Claim the Best Online Casino Bonuses

Using our top pick, Ignition, here is a step-by-step guide to claiming deposit casino bonuses today.

Step 1: Pick an online casino

Read our comprehensive guide to the best casino bonuses this year

Find your favorite

We recommend Ignition

Step 2: Create a new casino account

Go to Ignition

Click on Join

FIll in your details

Agree to casino bonus terms and conditions

Register

Step 3: Verify your new online casino account

Go to your email

Find an email from Ignition

Follow the instructions

Verify your casino account

Step 4: Claim the best casino welcome bonus

Go to Ignition

Visit the Cashier’s page

Make your first deposit

Carefully review the casino bonus terms

Claim the casino deposit bonus of up to $3000 at Ignition

Enjoy!

Tips for Claiming the Best Casino Bonus Codes

Take wagering requirements into account: Make sure you fully comprehend the wagering requirements before activating the bonus so that you know what you need to do to earn the full bonus amount..

Check the site regularly: Many sites refresh their bonus offers every week or even daily, so it’s worth checking back in to see if a hot new promotion has just dropped.

Gamble responsibly: Set a clear budget limit for yourself and remember that online gambling should be an entertaining activity, not something that will hurt your wallet.

Which Online Casino Promotions Will You Cash In?

Nothing can improve your experience at an online casino quite like a lucrative deposit bonus, and we’ve found 10 of the best for you to try. Any of these will bolster your bankroll, or you can try them all to get the absolute most bonus cash possible.

We recommend checking out Ignition first, as they have a very generous bonus with low playthrough requirements. Additionally, their casino and poker room are rightfully considered among the best in the business.

But, no matter which online casino bonuses you choose, we hope you have fun and play responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with risks. There's no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffers from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are 21+. Also, check with local laws if online gambling is legal in your area.

