The 46th annual McDonald's All-American Games are coming to Houston in 2023.

The games will be played at the Toyota Center on March 28.

The McDonald's All-American game consists of 48 elite girls and boys high school basketball players showcasing their talents on a national stage.

Houston's long history of producing elite players makes it a great host for the 46th annual event.

Since 1977, Texas has been home to 135 McDonald’s All-Americans – with 23 coming from Houston.

"The McDonald’s All-American Games represent more than one night of basketball. It’s a chance for elite players to show out on the national stage and create their own legacy," said Elizabeth Campbell, Senior Director of Cultural Engagement, at McDonald’s USA. "Houston breathes culture with its diversity and rich basketball history. And this March, the city will serve as the perfect backdrop to host the next generation of basketball stars at Toyota Center."

The McDonald’s All-American Games have benefited Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®) and its network of local Chapters since their inception. RMHC helps bring communities together to support children and families throughout their healthcare journey by providing comfort, care, and vital resources when it’s needed most.

Tickets to the 2023 McDonald’s All-American Games will go on sale in late January at ToyotaCenter.com. And for those who can’t join in person, tune in on Tuesday, March 28 on ESPN platforms (time and network designation TBD).