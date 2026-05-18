Aaron Rai wins PGA Championship at Aronimink, embraces Philly fans

The Brief Aaron Rai won the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square. It was Rai's first major golf championship. Rai endeared himself to the Philadelphia crowd, revealing he's now an Eagles fan.



Aaron Rai captured his first major championship Sunday at PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club — and moments after hoisting the Wanamaker Trophy, he won over Philadelphia sports fans too.

What they're saying:

Rai told the crowd his favorite new NFL team is the Philadelphia Eagles — sparking a loud Eagles chant from fans surrounding the 18th green.

Rai applauded how loud the Philly fans were all week, who were heard doing chants and shouting "Go Birds!" throughout the four rounds.

From "Go Birds" to birdies, Rai put together the round of the tournament, including a clutch birdie on 17 that helped seal the victory as fans packed the course all weekend long.

Roughly 200,000 fans turned out during championship week to watch the best golfers in the world and celebrate the first PGA Championship held at Aronimink since 1962.

"These are the best fans," Rai said after the win. "The fans were incredible."

The crowd responded by showering the champion with Eagles chants as he celebrated his first major title.

Local perspective:

While Rai beat the field on the course, fans battled the heat off of it.

"Gotta get some refreshment somehow," said fan Alex Bierig. "It’s very hot out here today and you know a little ice on the head feels good."

"We saw someone else do it so we kind of copied them," added fan Matt Wisneski. "Not gonna take credit, but it looked like a good idea."

Just as refreshing for many fans — all the free food.

What we know:

Every general admission ticket at the PGA Championship included all-you-can-eat-and-drink, a popular perk throughout the tournament grounds.

Meanwhile, North Philadelphia native Sean Sanders had one of the best seats in the house.

Sanders, an Army veteran and member of the PGA HOPE program, served as a standard bearer during the championship — walking alongside golfers and helping fans track scores throughout the round, including for former clubhouse leader Justin Thomas.

"I never thought that I’d be able to stand right next to a pro and watch them play," Sanders said. "You see how talented they are."

And this weekend, nobody was more talented than Rai.

What's next:

The champion said Philly fans were incredible from start to finish all week long. But despite embracing Eagles chants and Philadelphia sports culture, Rai said he would not be celebrating with a cheesesteak Sunday night.

Instead?

He planned to find a Chipotle somewhere in Delaware County.