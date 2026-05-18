Philly police increase mosque patrols after deadly San Diego shooting; Gov. Shapiro responds

The Brief Five people, including two teenage suspects, were killed in a shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego on Monday, May 18. Authorities are investigating the attack as a potential hate crime and say both suspects died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds. The Philadelphia Police Department has increased patrols at local mosques, though there is no known connection to Philadelphia.



Five people, including two teenage suspects, were killed in a shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego on Monday, according to authorities. San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said the case is being investigated as a hate crime, though no further details were provided.

What we know:

The FBI’s San Diego field office said the suspects were juveniles.

Wahl later identified the suspects as ages 17 and 19 and said both died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds. Three adults, including a security guard, were killed in the attack at the center, Wahl said during a news conference at a neighborhood park across from the scene.

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Police received reports around 11:43 a.m. of shots fired at the mosque in the 7000 block of Eckstrom Avenue, located in the Clairemont neighborhood about 9 miles north of downtown San Diego. At 1:06 p.m., the San Diego Police Department posted on social media that the "threat at the Islamic center has been neutralized."

Wahl said the case is currently being investigated as a hate crime, but did not provide further details.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims or suspects.

Local response and security measures in Philadelphia

Though there is no known connection between the San Diego shooting and Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Police Department (PPD) has increased patrols around local mosques and will continue to monitor for any potential threats or concerns.

"We remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of all houses of worship and the communities they serve," said the PPD.

PA Gov. Josh Shapiro tweeted, "I am horrified by the attack on the Islamic Center of San Diego — another senseless act of violence against our Muslim neighbors who were simply gathered to practice their faith." Shapiro continued, "Violence of any kind in a house of worship has no place in this country. All of us have a responsibility to unequivocally condemn this type of horror and take steps in our own communities to show that we are stronger than hate. Lori and I are praying for the victims, their families, the entire San Diego Muslim community, and our Muslim neighbors here in Pennsylvania."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the victims or suspects, and no further details have been provided about the investigation into the motive or circumstances of the attack.