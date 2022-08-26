Expand / Collapse search

Battle at the Beach sees N.J., Pa. high schools compete as high school football kicks off

Top high school football teams from N.J. and Pa. are taking part in 11 games over the weekend, along with help from the Philadelphia Eagles.

OCEAN CITY, N.J. - Friday nights are exciting again as high school football is back in play.

The Philadelphia Eagles are keeping true with a tradition and helping some high schoolers for the annual Battle at the Beach.

It’s all going down at Carey Stadium in Ocean City.

Top high school football teams from all over New Jersey and Pennsylvania are taking part in 11 games scheduled for the weekend.

The Eagles cheerleaders and Swoop are at games Friday night, making sure the fun continues all night. 