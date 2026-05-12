Daryl Morey out as 76ers' president of basketball operations: Reports

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The Brief The Philadelphia 76ers are moving on from President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey, according to multiple reports. Morey joined the organization in 2020. The Sixers made the playoffs in five of Morey's six seasons with the team. Head Coach Nick Nurse will stay with the team, according to reports.



The Philadelphia 76ers are moving on from Daryl Morey as president of basketball operations, according to multiple reports.

What we know:

Sixers owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer met with Morey on Tuesday, according to Charania, and "the decision was made to part ways," according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Morey came on as president of basketball operations in 2020, after more than a decade with the Houston Rockets, as both Assistant General Manager and General Manager.

The backstory:

The news comes just two days after the Sixers were eliminated from playoff contention, swept by the New York Knicks. The team made the NBA playoffs in five of Morey's six seasons, but never made it past the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

What's next:

Head Coach Nick Nurse will stay with the team, according to Charania.