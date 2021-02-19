Philadelphia Eagles release wide receiver DeSean Jackson

article

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Friday they have released wide receiver DeSean Jackson from the team.

Jackson, 34, posted a goodbye message on his Instagram story that he’s looking forward to the next chapter and thanked Philadelphia.

He was the 49th pick in the 2008 NFL Draft The three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver returned to the Birds in 2019 after being released in 2013 after spending three seasons in Washington and two in Tampa Bay.

Jackson was due $9 million in non-guaranteed salary this upcoming season.

The news come a day after the Eagles reportedly agreed to trade quarterback Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for two draft picks.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Eagles will receive a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first-round pick.

