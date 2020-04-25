Eagles draft Temple University LB Shaun Bradley in 6th round

article

The Philadelphia Eagles stayed local for their seventh pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, selecting Temple University linebacker Shaun Bradley 196th overall.

Bradley was born in Westhampton, New Jersey and grew up in Mount Holly. Bradley attended Rancocas Valley High School where he lettered in basketball and track and was named Male Athlete of the Year in 2015.

The 6'1, 230 pound defensive back quickly emerged into an integral part of the Owls defensive core. In 2019, he lead the team in solo tackles (61) and overall tackles (86).

Bradley is the first Temple product drafted by the Eagles since 2011 when the Birds took Jaiquawn Jarrett 22nd overall.

Temple center Matt Hennessy was drafted in the third round of the 2020 draft by the Atlanta Falcons.

