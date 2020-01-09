Eagles fans can bid on Carson Wentz's custom Dodge Challenger

Eagles fans have a chance to own quarterback Carson Wentz's Dodge Challenger - decked out with Eagles themed designs.

Fans can bid on the green machine and a portion of the proceeds will go to Wentz’s Audience of One Foundation.

The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Coupe is painted F8 Green and comes with a massive SuperCharged 6.2 Liter HEMI SRT V8.

The 808 horsepower ride can go from 0-60 mph in about two seconds and has a top speed of nearly 200 mph. The car also features a custom hood, ultra-wide wheels, projector headlamps and a customized interior.

Carson Wentz stands next to his custom 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Coupe (Photo: Barbera's Autoland)

