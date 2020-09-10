Eagles restructure Peters' contract after move to left tackle

article

The Philadelphia Eagles are showing their appreciation for Jason Peters' decision to move back to left tackle with a restructured contract.

Earlier this week, the team announced Peters approached coach Doug Pederson about returning to the left tackle spot he's held down for the Eagles since 2009.

Peters, a team captain, re-signed with the team this offseason to play right guard after Brandon Brooks went down with a season-ending injury.

He made the move back to left tackle after 2019 first-round pick Andre Dillard suffered a season-ending injury of his own.

Matt Pryor, who had taken reps at left tackle throughout camp, is expected to get the start at right guard. Jordan Mailata is expected to be Peters backup at left tackle.

The team announced Thursday morning they had restructured Peters' contract. His deal is now reportedly worth up to $8 million with as much as $4 million guaranteed.

Peters has made nine Pro-Bowls as a left tackle, including seven in his time with the Eagles.

