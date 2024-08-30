Eagles reveal black, white uniform combo for season opener against Packers in Brazil

article

The Philadelphia Eagles have revealed their gameday look a week out from their season opener against the Green Bay Packers in Brazil.

The Eagles announced on social media Friday that they would be wearing black helmets, black pants, and white tops on Sept. 6. The team says it's the first time the team will be wearing this combination.

During the offseason, much was made of rumors that the Eagles and Packers were told they could not wear green on game day.

Packers running back Josh Jacobs appeared on former Eagle Chris Long’s podcast and insisted that both teams were told not to wear green, insinuating that the edict was related to ‘gangs’ in the area.

His comments sparked a social media firestorm, with many questioning the safety of hosting the game in Brazil.

Aside from Jacobs comments, others had speculated that the ban on green was related to a soccer rivalry.

The NFL had previously responded to Jacobs’ comments, saying they anticipated a stadium full of fans wearing Eagles and Packers green.

Well, on Friday, the Packers also revealed their uniforms for the game.

They’ll be wearing their iconic green tops and yellow pants.