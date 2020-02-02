'First class coach': Andy Reid secures first Super Bowl win

The Kansas City Chiefs rallied to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV, marking the franchise's first championship in 50 years.

The Philadelphia Eagles and former quarterback Donovan McNabb congratulated their former coach, Andy Reid, on the championship win.

"So happy for my guy," McNabb tweeted. "Now give him the credit he deserves. First Class coach, friend and dad."

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

"Time's yours, Andy," the Eagles tweeted.

It’s the first Super Bowl crown for Reid, who’ll no longer wear the distinction of being the winningest coach in NFL history without a championship.

The Chiefs had a comeback flair throughout the playoffs, getting down 24-0 to Houston in the divisional round and then rallying from deficits of 10-0 and 17-7 to beat Tennessee in the AFC championship game.

They did it one more time, on football’s biggest stage, and are Super Bowl champions for the second time. The Chiefs lost the first Super Bowl, then won Super Bowl 4 - some 50 years ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.