Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber returning to Phillies' lineup Tuesday against Dodgers

Phillies fans rejoice as sluggers Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber are back in the lineup after injuries.

The Phillies made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, in advance of a home stretch, beginning with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 17: Kyle Schwarber #12 of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates with Bryce Harper #3 after hitting a two run home run in the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Citizens Bank Park on June 17, 2024 in Philadel Expand

Both Schwarber and Harper suffered injuries in the ninth inning in a game against the Miami Marlins June 27th.

Harper suffered a hamstring strain to his left leg. He felt his left hamstring tighten as he was running to first base on the final play of the game. He clutched at the back of his leg and briefly fell to the ground after crossing the bag. Even though the Phillies challenged the call on his groundout, Harper didn’t wait for the result of the replay review and immediately limped down the tunnel.

Schwarber felt tightness in his groin while making an awkward throw from the outfield in the top of the ninth. Usually the Phillies' designated hitter, Schwarber was playing in the field for only the third time this season.

"I reached down to grab the ball barehanded and kind of planted for the throw and felt it grab," Schwarber said. "I thought it was just a cramp at first and I finished the inning. But, as I was running in (between innings) I could still kind of feel it, so I talked to the trainer and he didn’t like where the spot was … so he wanted to get me out of there."

Along with Harper and Schwarber, outfielder David Dahl was designated for assignment July 8th and infielder Kody Clemens was optioned to triple-A Lehigh Valley Tuesday.

First pitch is at Citizens Bank Park, scheduled for 6:40 p.m.