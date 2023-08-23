'I’m a little bit ashamed': Jason Kelce apologizes for 'cheap shot' during Eagles-Colt practice

article

It seems tensions were at an all-time high during an Eagles-Colts practice this week, enough to spark a reaction from one of the team's most beloved players.

Jason Kelce says he was defending a teammate he thought was the victim of a hard tackle when he leveled Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin.

The Eagles center admitted to the "cheap shot" that ignited a brawl between the teams and cut the joint practice short Tuesday morning.

"Tensions just got the better of me," Kelce said during a post-practice press conference. "We try and keep things civil on the field. I let my emotions get the better of me. That certainly doesn’t belong out there on the field. I’m a little bit ashamed that it got to that level."

When push comes to shove, Kelce's teammates say they appreciate the Eagles veteran sticking up for his teammates.

"This is Kelce being Kelce being a professional and taking care of his brothers," running back Kenneth Gainwell said.

However, the target of Kelce's "cheap shot" doesn't exactly see eye-to-eye with his rival team.

"I thought the OG would at least look me in the eye," Franklin said. "But it’s all good. I’ll get a chance to look him in the eye on Thursday, so we’re going to be OK."

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the Indianapolis Colts Thursday at Lincoln Financial Field for the teams' last game of the preseason.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.