Joel Embiid has sprained LCL in right knee, reports say

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Philadelphia 76ers
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 20: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half of Game Three of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at Barclays Center on April 20, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough

PHILADELPHIA - Joel Embiid’s status as the 76ers advance to the second round of the NBA Playoffs remains uncertain as he was diagnosed with a sprained LCL in his right knee, according to reports. 

The MVP finalist was added to the team’s injury report after their Game 3 win over the Brooklyn Nets, where he was seen limping several times throughout the game. 

Embiid, the NBA’s leading scorer, did block a shot to protect a two-point lead with 8.8 seconds left in Game 3 and said after the game he was OK.

He later went on to miss their series clinching win in Game 4, as his teammates were able to complete a sweep of the sixth-seeded Nets. 

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported Monday that Embiid has been diagnosed with a sprained LCL in his right knee. She added that he would be reevaluated in the middle of this week, as the team waits to see who they will face in the next round. 

Embiid, a two-time NBA scoring champion, has been hit by injuries in the playoffs most of his career. He suffered a torn ligament in his right thumb and an orbital fracture last year in the playoffs. He's missed other postseason games with knee injuries and illness.

The 76ers can't afford to have Embiid miss much time if they want to make a serious run at their first NBA championship since 1983.

The Sixers could tip off their second round series as soon as Saturday, April 29. 