Joel Embiid named Second Team All-NBA

Sixers center Joel Embiid was awarded second team All-NBA honors Thursday.

It was announced Wednesday that the 25-year-old made Second Team All-Defensive for the second straight season.

Embiid is the first Sixer since Allen Iverson to make an All-NBA team in consecutive seasons. Iverson accomplished the feat when he was named first team All-NBA in 2005, and third team All-NBA in 2006.

During the regular season, Embiid ranked fourth in points per game, second in rebounds per game and sixth in blocks per game.

Embiid became the first player in Sixers history to average 27 points and 13 rebounds per game. Embiid is now in the company of Allen Iverson, Charles Barkley and Julius Irving as the only Sixers to average more than 25 points per game.

Embiid and Barkley are the only players in Sixers history to average at least 25 points and 10 rebounds per game through a season.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic was selected to first team All-NBA.