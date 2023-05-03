Joel Embiid set to return to court for Game 2 in Boston, reports say

article

Joel Embiid is reportedly set to return to the court for the 76ers Eastern Conference Semifinal matchup with the Boston Celtics Wednesday.

Embiid, who was named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player on Tuesday, has not played since suffering a knee ligament sprain in Game 3 of their first round series with the Brooklyn Nets.

According to multiple reports, Embiid is expected to take the court for Game 2 in Boston on Wednesday night.

Embiid had gone through some light work on the court for the second straight day Tuesday, but he was listed as doubtful on the 76ers’ initial injury report.

ESPN reports that Embiid participated in the team’s shootaround Wednesday. His return would reportedly be contingent on him making it through pre-game warmups without further incident.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Wednesday morning that Embiid informed his teammates he would be back on the floor while celebrating his MVP award.

The Sixers were able to steal Game 1 from the Celtics in Boston Monday night behind James Harden’s 45 point performance – matching his career playoff high.

Boston led by as many as 12 points in Game 1 after a fast start, but had several key mistakes down the stretch, including a late turnover to help Philadelphia seal the win.