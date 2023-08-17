Philadelphia 76ers announce 2023-2024 schedule

article

The Philadelphia 76ers have announced their schedule for the 2023–2024 season.

To begin the season, the Sixers will travel to Milwaukee and take on the Bucks, October 26 at 7:30 p.m., EST.

From there, they will travel to Toronto October 28 for a matchup with the Raptors.

Opening at home for their third game, the team will take on the Portland Trail Blazers on October 29, at 7:30 p.m.

In-Season Tournaments, new for the regular season for all NBA teams, will commence Tuesdays and Fridays in November, with the exception of Election Day, November 7. These tournament games will consist of Group Play and Knockout Rounds.

The Sixers are part of Group A in the Eastern Conference. They will face the Pistons in Detroit November 10 at 7 p.m., ET.

The perfect Christmas gift for any Sixers fan would be tickets for the team’s Christmas Day performance against the Heat in Miami. This marks the team’s fifth appearance on Christmas Day in the last seven years.

In all, the 76ers are at home 41 games during the regular season.

All 30 NBA teams have released their regular season schedules for the upcoming seasons. For more information on the 76ers or other teams, head to the NBA website.