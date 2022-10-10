'Philadelphia fans are great': Former Phillies join celebration after Eagles, Phillies wins this weekend

What a time to be a Philadelphia sports fan! The city started off the week with two wins under its belt - the Phillies and the Eagles!

The victories began Saturday night when the Philadelphia Phillies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 2-0 to sweep their National League wild-card series. They'll face a familiar foe, the NL East champion Braves, when their division series begins Tuesday night in Atlanta.

But, the wins didn't end there! The Phillies passed the baton to the Eagles, who took on the challenge and remained undefeated against the Arizona Cardinals with a 20-17 victory on Sunday. The Eagles remain the NFL's only unbeaten team!

Philadelphia erupted with excitement two nights in a row - with fans taking the celebration on the road and back home!

FOX 29 caught up with some former Phillies players in Philadelphia as they watched the Eagles in win Sunday.

"Philadelphia fans are great man," said former first baseman Ricky Jordan. "They are die-hard… hopefully they can bring one home for them this year."

One pitcher from the Phillies last World Series team says this year reminds him of 2008.

"Every team says it's their way, they never quit," former pitcher Scott Eyre said.

The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Atlanta Braves at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday on FOX 29.