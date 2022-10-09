Police: Fist fight in Logan leads to fatal shooting of 45-year-old man

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting, after a fist fight, that claimed the life of a 45-year-old man in Philadelphia’s Logan section.

Officials say the shooting happened on the 5200 block of Sydenham Street Sunday afternoon, just after 4 o’clock.

After viewing surveillance video of the incident, Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said three people were sitting on a stoop at the location when an argument began.

Two of the people began to punch each other, one punching the other to the ground. While the one person was still on the ground, the other pulled a weapon and fired at least six times, while standing over the person, hitting him multiple times.

The victim was rushed by police to Einstein Medical Center, where he died.

Police are actively investigating the shooting, though, they say, no arrests have been made.

