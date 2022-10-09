Man shot multiple times inside Kensington store left in critical condition, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a daytime shooting that unfolded in Kensington Sunday afternoon.
A 29-year-old man was reportedly shot multiple times inside a store on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue around 12:30 p.m.
He is said to be in critical condition after being transported to a local hospital.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Shooter acted in 'self-defense' in triple shooting that killed 2 outside Bucks County bar, police say
- DA: Philadelphia girl, 17, charged with murder in deadly double shooting in Pottstown
- Teen arrested in shooting at Pennsylvania amusement park that hurt 3, including 2 teens
No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered at this time.