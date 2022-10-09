Expand / Collapse search

Man shot multiple times inside Kensington store left in critical condition, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a daytime shooting that unfolded in Kensington Sunday afternoon.

A 29-year-old man was reportedly shot multiple times inside a store on the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

He is said to be in critical condition after being transported to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons recovered at this time.