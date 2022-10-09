Temple University struggles with security as number of robberies near campus grows

Temple University students say they are keeping their guard up, after two students were victims of a robbery near campus, the second Saturday night in a row.

"I saw it on Citizens App. Omg…that’s horrifying," Temple freshman Amya Jones said.

"Just kinda used to it, at this point," junior Bill Van Veen added.

Philadelphia police say Saturday night, just before 11 o’clock, two males and a female were robbed at 17th and Norris Streets. Investigators say both male victims were physically assaulted.

Temple University confirms that two of the victims are Temple students. The suspects are three males in their 20’s. They took off with wallets and a cell phone, according to police.

One student tells FOX 29, "I think that wherever you are, you have to just be careful. It’s as simple as that."

Van Veen adds, "It’s my third year here and, at least once a week, I’ll hear on my phone, ‘Shooting on health campus’ or ‘armed robbery somewhere.’"

Philadelphia Police Central Detectives Division is also investigating two separate armed robberies that happened Saturday night, October 1st. A police source tells FOX 29 that Temple University students were robbed at gunpoint along the 1700 block of Edgley Street outside of a house party. It happened around 8:45 p.m. Within two minutes, another student was held up around the corner near 18th and Diamond Streets.

FOX 29 cameras captured Temple University police officers actively patrolling the area Sunday.

Some students say they’re anxious about the crime near campus. All of the students FOX 29 spoke to say they try to be careful.

Annemarie Basilica says, "We typically don’t go out at night. I’m on edge all the time when I’m walking around, even if I’m going to the grocery store."

Jones says, "My plan is to stay on campus until I graduate, just so that my mom can sleep a little better at night."

Temple University’s VP of Public Safety sent a letter to the campus community at the end of September sharing safety tips and encouraging students to take advantage of escorts and shuttle buses. Additionally, beginning next week, a Temple spokesperson says the Public Safety VP will be hosting round-table discussions with concerned parents who have personally contacted public safety. The plan is to host these discussions as long as there is interest.