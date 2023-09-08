Phillies Trea Turner and wife welcome adorable baby boy: 'We couldn’t be more obsessed'

article

Say hello to Tatum Turner, the newest addition to the Philadelphia Phillies family!

Phillies slugger Trea Turner and his wife Kristen announced the arrival of their second child Thursday:

"Our newest addition, we couldn’t be more obsessed with you! Welcome to the family little Buddy."

The couple's Instagram post has already been flooded with love for them and their new baby boy!

"Congratulations and welcome little one to the best fandom in Philadelphia," one comment read.

The news comes just days after Trea Turner was placed on the paternity list, the same day he was named NL Player of the Week.